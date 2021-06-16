Roslyn Resident Named Partner Of Great Neck Law Firm

Wisselman, Harounian & Associates, P.C., a matrimonial and family law firm in Great Neck is pleased to announce that Derrick A. Rubin, Esq. has become a partner of the firm. He will continue to focus on matrimonial and family law, and to also represent clients in residential and commercial real estate law, landlord/tenant law, business law, wills and estate planning. Rubin also practices in the areas of traffic violations, criminal defense, civil litigation and debt collection.

Rubin, is a resident of Roslyn and a graduate of Hofstra University School of Law (J.D. 1984), has been serving the clients of Wisselman, Harounian & Associates for more than 20 years with thoughtful and attentive representation.

Rubin has been named a New York Metro Super Lawyer for seven consecutive years, including 2021, and has achieved success at both the trial and appellate courts. He has had numerous cases prominently featured in the New York Law Journal, including two on the first page.

Visit www.lawjaw.com for more information about the attorneys, the law firm, or to schedule a free consultation.