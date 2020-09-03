Roslyn Resident Is Newest Member Of The Estate Planning Council Of Nassau County

Stephen J. Silverberg, Esq., CELA, has been named as a member of the Executive Committee of the Estate Planning Council of Nassau County. Silverberg is a long-standing member of the Council. He received the Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®) designation issued by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils to estate planning professionals who meet special requirements of education, experience, knowledge, professional reputation, and character.

“I am pleased to have been named to this leadership role and I encourage others in the estate planning world – attorneys, accountants, financial advisors, and trust officers – to get involved with the Estate Planning Council,” said Stephen J. Silverberg, founder of the Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg, PC. “We elevate the work we do for our clients when we learn from our colleagues, and this is a group of highly skilled professionals dedicated to their clients and their professions.”

Silverberg is a nationally recognized leader in the areas of estate and tax planning, estate and trust administration, asset preservation planning, and Elder Law. He is past President of the prestigious National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). In 2003 he was named a NAELA Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by NAELA to “attorneys…. whose careers concentrate on Elder Law, and who have distinguished themselves both by making exceptional contributions to meeting the needs of older Americans and by demonstrating commitment to the Academy.” Silverberg is also former President and a member of the New York State chapter of NAELA.

Since 2007, Silverberg has been included in the Super Lawyer New York metro list and has an AV Preeminent (5 out of 5) rating, the highest possible designation from Martindale-Hubbell. He is also a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), bestowed on him by the National Elder Law Foundation, as authorized by the American Bar Association. Although the test started in 1993, there are fewer than 520 CELAs throughout the United States. Silverberg is a graduate of Hartwick College and Brooklyn Law School. He has been a member of both the New York and Florida Bars for over forty years.

The Estate Planning Council of Nassau County is affiliated with the National Association of Estate Planners & Council. This organization promotes the exchange of ideas and information among estate planning professionals. It fosters a better understanding of the services performed by attorneys, life underwriters, trust officers, accountants, and others substantially involved in estate planning, and to promote cooperation among them is the Council’s primary objective.

The Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg, PC, represents clients in matters involving estate planning, estate administration, Special Needs Planning, asset preservation planning and Elder Law and related issues. The Law Office of Stephen J. Silverberg, PC is at 185 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577, 516-307-1236 and online at www.sjslawpc.com.