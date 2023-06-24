Roslyn Never Forgets

Friends pitch in to remember Evan Friedlander

A small ceremony was held on the Roslyn High School athletic field to dedicate a bench in memory of student Evan Friedlander who passed away at the end of the 21-22 school year. The idea for the bench was inspired by his friends Alex Sunshine and Brent Weissman. “Evan was an inspiration

and the type of player we want future Bulldogs to emulate,” said Jesse Sorensen, physical education teacher and coach of varsity volleyball/lacrosse. “Evan’s family, friends and teammates will forever have a hole in our hearts left by his passing, but we will try to honor him by living our lives with some of the passion and tenacity he lived

his with.”

(Photo courtesy the Roslyn School District)