Roslyn Math Fair Award Winners

Students from Roslyn High School and Roslyn Middle School competed at the annual Al Kalfus Long Island Math Fair on May 15, 2021. Traditionally hosted by Hofstra University, it was held remotely this year.

Roslyn brought back an impressive 47 medals, including 19 gold, 19 silver, and 9 bronze medals between the 2 schools. Students conducted extensive mathematical research on a topic of their choice, prepared a research paper, and presented to judges from academia and local industries. The Math Fair is sponsored by the Nassau County Association of Mathematics Supervisors (NCAMS).

The students are listed with their grade, school and medal:

Tyler Green, 9, Roslyn High School, Gold

Gabriel Kahen, 9, Roslyn High School, Gold

Alexandra Kanner, 9, Roslyn High School, Gold

Elle Kaplan, 9, Roslyn High School, Gold

Aryan Kumar, 9, Roslyn High School, Gold

Dante Turkashwand, 9, Roslyn High School, Gold

Wayne Shih, 10, Roslyn High School, Gold

Sophie Weisman, 10, Roslyn High School Gold

Lindsay Fabricant,11, Roslyn High School, Gold

Harshita Sehgal, 11, Roslyn High School, Gold

Shayla Ai, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Kash Bishop, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Noah Finkelstein, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Tyler Lustig, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Benjamin Rabinovich, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Blake Sohmer, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Chloe Tseng, 9, Roslyn High School, Silver

Eliza Garmise, 10, Roslyn High School, Silver

Dina Nabavian, 10, Roslyn High School, Silver

Mason Lee, 9, Roslyn High School, Bronze

Andy Lin, 9, Roslyn High School, Bronze

Belinda Lin, 10, Roslyn High School, Bronze

Jacob Pinsk, 9, Roslyn High School, Bronze

Yeji Kim, 11, Roslyn High School, Bronze

Serin Jo, 7, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Zachary Lee, 7, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Gavin Zucker. 7, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Ria Budhrani, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Victor Chan, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Esha Chandra, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Sarah Fernbach, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Gol

Mathew Mashaa, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Lily Rosof, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Gold

Elizabeth Lee, 7, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Paul Lee, 7, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Ethan Berkowitz, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Ashley Borg, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Danielle Chen, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Alex Jon, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Ethan Lee, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Mathew Lee. 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Mia Streiner, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Silver

Anika Tolat, 8, Roslyn Middle School Silver

Michael Chen, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Bronze

Josh Mazarin, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Bronze

Justin Wang, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Bronze

Ariela Yousefzadeh, 8, Roslyn Middle School, Bronze