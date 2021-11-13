Roslyn Marching Bulldogs Shine In Syracuse

By
Roslyn News Staff
-
0
49
Roslyn High School’s Marching Bulldogs received a third place win and the Bronze Medal at the 2021 New York State Field Band Conference Championship show. (Contributed photo)

Roslyn High School’s Marching Bulldogs received a third place win and the Bronze Medal at the 2021 New York State Field Band Conference Championship show, held at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Performing in the Small School 2 category, The Marching Bulldogs wowed the audience with their show The Siren’s Song. They also took home High Caption Awards in Overall General Effect. More than 160 Roslyn students participated in the program, along with a staff of 10 and 40 pit crew parents.

“They scored an 86.6 which is the highest score in the history of Roslyn’s entire program,” Band Director Frank Mauriello said. “The success of this season can be credited to the students’ work ethic, talent and dedication.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District

SHARE
Previous articleTemple To Hold Informative Evening On Transgender Community
Roslyn News Staff
Since 1877, Roslyn News has served the communities of Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill, East Hills, Greenvale and Albertson with diligent coverage of local news and community events,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply