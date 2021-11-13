Roslyn Marching Bulldogs Shine In Syracuse

Roslyn High School’s Marching Bulldogs received a third place win and the Bronze Medal at the 2021 New York State Field Band Conference Championship show, held at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. Performing in the Small School 2 category, The Marching Bulldogs wowed the audience with their show The Siren’s Song. They also took home High Caption Awards in Overall General Effect. More than 160 Roslyn students participated in the program, along with a staff of 10 and 40 pit crew parents.

“They scored an 86.6 which is the highest score in the history of Roslyn’s entire program,” Band Director Frank Mauriello said. “The success of this season can be credited to the students’ work ethic, talent and dedication.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District