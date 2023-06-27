Roslyn Man Indicted for Wrong-Way Fatal DWI Crash that Killed Two Teenagers in Jericho

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Roslyn man has been arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide and other related charges for allegedly killing two teenagers in a wrong way crash on North Broadway in Jericho in May 2023.

Amandeep Singh, 34, was arraigned today on grand jury indictment charges, before Judge Helene Gugerty, of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a B felony), Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree (a C felony), two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a C felony), two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (a D felony), two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (a D violent felony), Leaving the Scene of an Incident without Reporting as a Felony (a D felony), two counts of Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (an unclassified misdemeanor), Driving While Ability Impaired by Combined Influence of Alcohol and a Drug (an unclassified misdemeanor), and two counts of Driving While Intoxicated (an unclassified misdemeanor).

The defendant pleaded not guilty, remains remanded, and is due back in court on July 25, 2023. He faces a potential maximum of 32 years in prison.

“Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz were bright and athletic 14-year-olds with their entire lives in front of them until this defendant, allegedly impaired by both alcohol and cocaine, crashed his speeding pickup truck into their car – while driving the wrong way – and killed these two young men instantly,” DA Donnelly said. “This catastrophic crash scene was one of the worst we’ve ever seen here on Long Island and the alleged reckless actions of this defendant have created a ripple effect throughout the Roslyn community. Our condolences are with Drew and Ethan’s countless family members, classmates, and friends, as we vigorously prosecute this case.”

DA Donnelly said that, according to the investigation and indictment, on May 3, 2023, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Amandeep Singh was allegedly driving a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed. The defendant then allegedly crashed his vehicle into an oncoming Alfa Romeo that contained four teenage passengers. Due to the force of the impact, 14-year-olds Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, who were seated in the right side of the Alfa Romeo, were killed instantly.

Singh allegedly fled the crash scene and was apprehended nearby by members of the Nassau County Police Department. The defendant was allegedly hiding near a dumpster in the parking lot of a shopping center in close proximity to the collision.

The two other teenage occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

The deceased teenagers attended Roslyn Middle School in Roslyn.

The defendant was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department at the scene.

Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack and Senior Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ryan of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau are prosecuting this case. The defendant is represented by James Kousouros, Esq.

-Submitted by the Office of the Nassau County District Attorney