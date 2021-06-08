Roslyn Man Arrested

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a Roslyn man for an incident that occurred on Monday, June 7, at 10:34 p.m. in Roslyn.

According to Detectives, the defendant Daniel Conwell, 40, was involved in a verbal argument with a male, 50, and a female, 79, while at a residence on Pine Drive North. The argument escalated and the defendant pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at the victims, demanding money. The victims were able to convince the defendant to leave the residence and they called 911. K-9 Officers responded and after a brief search they were able to locate the defendant near Mineola Avenue and the Fenway. He was taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered a black Glock .177 caliber Pellet Pistol and two pills, one believed to be suboxone and one believed to be amphetamine.

The defendant Daniel Conwell has been charged with Robbery 1st Degree (attempt), two (2) counts of Menacing 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and two (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 8, in Mineola.

-Submitted by the NCPD