Roslyn Landing Hosts A Taste Of Roslyn

Roslyn Landing, the new luxury condominium development in the village of Roslyn,

recently hosted “a get to know you” event called a Taste of Roslyn, on its parklike grounds, steps from the village and Hempstead Harbor. Many local businesses were on hand with

complementary food, drinks, desserts and other samples for the attendees to enjoy. More than 175 people attended the Saturday afternoon event.

“An event or a party always brings people out,” explained Tara Poli, director of new development marketing for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, which is the exclusive sales and marketing team for Roslyn Landing.

“Not only is it a terrific way for residents to meet their neighbors and local vendors,

it also gives prospective residents a chance to get a real feel for the community—

its people, the residences, and the amenities.”

Handing out samples were some of the Roslyn area’s most popular dining destinations including Poll Restaurants, RH 1221 at MFP, Roslyn Social, Thyme, La Bottega Italian

Gourmet, Shish Kebab Grill, Gatsby’s Landing, Delicacies Gourmet Delicatessen, Nooks & Kindles and Yolo—Yogurt & Dessert. Children enjoyed face painting and the Robbins

Lane Band, a local favorite, entertained the community.

Roslyn Landing, a first of its kind luxury downtown condominium development, brings a metropolitan style of modern living to Roslyn village. The residences reflect Long Island’s

storied Gold Coast past with two and three-story town homes, flat-over-flat condominiums and single family homes designed in a classic architectural style that complement the historic character of the village. Surrounded by 12 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Roslyn Landing creates an oasis for residents, just steps from the village’s favorite shops, restaurants and its popular movie house.

The Roslyn Landing clubhouse acts as the social center of the community, with a lounge, dining area, catering kitchen, billiards and grill area. Children share a community playground, dogs have a run, and adults and families can use bikes, kayaks and

paddleboards.

Roslyn Landing is a joint project of The Ranches, an established North Shore home builder of quality with 30 years of experience, financed by G4 Capital Partners, a private equity group founded in 2005. Both The Ranches and G4 Capital Partners have longstanding

roots in the area, and are proud to deliver a desirable and luxurious product in

the place they call home.

“Roslyn Landing was conceived and built to provide a lifestyle that works for every stage of life,” Rob Antonucci, managing member of The Ranches said. “It succeeds on every level for singles, young families, professionals and empty nesters.”

For more information on the Roslyn Landing lifestyle, contact licensed associate broker Gwen Levy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, call 516-612-8735 or visit www.

roslynlanding.com.