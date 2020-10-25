Roslyn HS STUDENT Makes All National Band

Roslyn High School Senior Kenny Kim has been selected as a member of the 2020 All-National Concert Band as first clarinet. The 2020 All-National Honor Ensembles program was scheduled to take place at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on November 5-8, 2020, but the in-person performance was cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, NAfME (National Association for Music Education) will host a virtual event.

“Congratulations to Kenny on making this group in which only the best of the best in the entire country are selected,” said Roslyn High School music teacher Frank Mauriello. “This selection is a reflection on his hard work, talent, passion, and dedication.”