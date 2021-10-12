Roslyn HS Musicians Earn Acceptance Into 2021 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble

By
Roslyn News Staff
-
0
8
Pictured from left: Jadyn Lee, Daniel Liu, Music Teacher Frank Mauriello, Tyler Turetsky, Music Teacher Cyndi Feinman and Logan Mastromarco. (Photo courtesy of the Roslyn School District)

Four Roslyn High School musicians have earned acceptances into the 2021 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble(s), taking place in Rochester, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5. Thousands of students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the State. Congratulations to Daniel Liu (French Horn) for his admission to Symphonic Band, Logan Mastromarco (Bass 1) and Tyler Turetsky (Tenor 2) for admission to Mixed Chorus and Jadyn Lee (flute) for her recognition as an alternate.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District

SHARE
Previous articlePfizer Booster Shot Roll Out Starts In Nassau County
Roslyn News Staff
Since 1877, Roslyn News has served the communities of Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill, East Hills, Greenvale and Albertson with diligent coverage of local news and community events,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply