Roslyn High School Unveils New Athletic Field

Major improvements for high school field

When Roslyn School District members say they want a project completed, they mean it. Just look at the new athletic facility at Roslyn High School.

In the spring of 2023, work began on wide-ranging improvements to the venerable track and field facility at Roslyn High School.

In May, district officials said that the installation of a “new, world-class track and field facility at Roslyn High School” would be ready by the fall. And so, it has happened.

The track and field officially reopened to the public on Sept. 21. District officials said the new world-class track and field facility will benefit the physical education and extracurricular programs, help students stay competitive, and provide a fresh new environment for community members to enjoy.

They added that residents are welcome to use it from dawn to dusk, only during the hours when school is not in session and no after-school events are scheduled. Strollers, cleats, and pets are never permitted on the track at any time. Community members must vacate the track and field area by 8 a.m. on school days.

“The new track and field will be a place where our athletes can push their limits, where students can stay active and healthy, and where families can come together to enjoy recreational activities,” said Superintendent Allison Brown. “We are delighted that our school community and Roslyn residents will have the opportunity to use and enjoy it for many years to come.”

In May, school officials said the project will include “demolition, site preparation, and new engineering and construction of the current track and field.” The completed project includes a new running track, new multi-purpose turf field, a long jump/triple jump, a high jump, sand pits, a steeplechase, a pole vault, new perimeter fencing, a newly designed staircase/pathway to the press box, field lighting, and hi- resolution cameras.

“Roslyn High School has a proud tradition of being very competitive in track and field,” said Director of Athletics Michael Brostowski. “This project will help give our students an edge, give a boost to our athletic program, and benefit all the residents who use the track during non-school hours.”

During the renovation period, the entire area was closed to the public. “These upgrades are necessary to keep our outdoor facilities up to date and competitive,” added Superintendent Allison Brown last spring. “This will benefit our physical education program and our extracurricular programs tremendously, and provide a fresh, new environment for our community members to enjoy.”

In May, voters in the Roslyn School District voted overwhelmingly for Proposition 4, a vote on Capital Reserve Fund Expenditures where Board of Education be authorized to expend a sum not to exceed $8,000,000.00, from the 2017 Capital Reserve Fund established in May 2017 and the 2015 Capital Reserve Fund established in May 2015, including the use of accrued interest from the 2015 Capital Reserve for the purpose of furnishing and installing seven High School tennis courts, with replacement and upgrade to court lighting at three courts and spectator pavilion seating, replacing perimeter fencing/backstop with screen planting and gates, replacing discus and shot put play area, furnishing and installing new walkways, stairs and retaining walls, furnishing and installing baseball/multi-use synthetic turf field with dugouts/team areas, spectator pavilion seating and bullpen/batting tunnel, upgrading all field drainage, furnishing and installing field lighting at the baseball/multi-use synthetic turf field, and high school classroom upgrades.

Both the Roslyn High School student body and the public at large will enjoy the field for decades to come. Go Bulldogs!

-Information by the Roslyn School District