Roslyn High School Student’s Charity Recognized By NYS Governor

Roslyn High School junior Mia Sara was the subject of New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s “Deep Breath Moment” in his NYS Coronavirus update on April 16. Sara’s charity, Mission Improvement Apparel Exchange (MIA Exchange) connects companies to charities to help people in need. When the pandemic prevented certain places from accepting used clothing, Sara sought out companies with warehouses full of unused or overstocked items and arranged to deliver them. Her organization acts as the middleman to get items into women’s shelters, churches, the Salvation Army and other charitable entities.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District

