Roslyn High School Sports Tryout Schedule

The following are tryout schedules for both the Roslyn High School for Girls Soccer, Boys and Girls Volleyball, Girls Tennis and Boys Junior Varsity and Varsity Golf squads.

The Roslyn High School Girls’ Soccer team tryouts begin on Monday, Aug. 28, at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on the turf field.

• Bring sneakers and cleats, shin-guards, comfortable practice clothing, and your own water bottle, labeled with the athlete’s name.

• All players are expected to attend all practices and games.

In order to be physically prepared for tryouts and games, these summer athletes should maintain a consistent training schedule.

1. Completed registration through FamilylD (Arbiter Sports). Registration opens 30 days prior to the start of the season and closes one week prior to tryouts.

2. Current physical on file with the school nurse, must be on a NYS Health Exam form. You can upload the physical form directly to your FamilylD account.

3. Valid ImPACT concussion test

4. Completed self-medicated form, if applicable Athletes are expected to join the team’s Google Classroom using the code: (Athletes ONLY) rmqbqbh.

From Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 1, the Varsity and Junior Varsity Boys’ Volleyball teams will hold tryouts for the fall 2023 season.

1. Varsity and JV tryouts will be held at the same times.

2. Students should be prepared for tryouts with appropriate practice gear and bring a water bottle labeled with their name.

Requirements for tryouts:

• Completed registration FAMILY ID (Arbiter Sports)

• Current physical on file with the school nurse, must be on a NYSED Health form. You can upload the physical form directly to your FamilyID account.

• Valid ImPACT concussion test.

• Completed self-medicate form, if applicable. Athletes should sign in to the Roslyn Boys’ Volleyball Google.

Tryouts for the Junior Varsity and Varsity Girls’ Volleyball program will take place from Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 1 in the Roslyn High School gymnasium.

To attend and participate in tryouts, student-athletes must complete the following:

• Completed registration via FAMILY ID (Arbiter Sports).

• Current physical exam on file with the school nurse completed on a NYSED Health form. You can upload the physical exam form directly to your FamilyID account.

• Valid ImPACT concussion test.

• Completed self-medicate form, if applicable. Athletes must wear proper athletic clothing, including a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers and bring a water bottle labeled with their name. Athletes should sign in onto the Roslyn Girls’ Volleyball Google Classroom using code: rxqoq22 for volleyball updates.

The Girls’ Tennis team tryouts begin on Monday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. All juniors, seniors and returning varsity players should report to the high school tennis courts. All freshmen and sophomores should report to the middle school tennis courts. There will be a second tryout session on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

Information regarding the tennis programs and tryouts will be posted in our google classroom (code: vjpat66).

• All athletes must be registered using FamilyID (Arbiter Sports). Click here to register. The registration portal will open 30 days prior to the first day of the season and close one week prior to the start of tryouts.

• Athletes must also have a valid physical examination recorded on a NYS Health Exam Form in the school nurse’s office. The physical exam must be dated within 1 calendar year of the first day of tryouts. The form can be uploaded to your FamilyID account, mailed, or given to the school nurse. • Valid ImPACT concussion test, valid for 2 years.

• Completed self-medicate form, if applicable.

Questions? Email ach Hoffner Varsity Head Coach bhoffner@roslynschools.org Coach Hinkley JV Head Coach kjannotte@roslynschools.org.

The first day of tryouts for the Boys Junior Varsity and Varsity Golf squad will be a player only meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 in the high school cafeteria.

1. At the meeting, the coaches will ensure that everyone has the approved paperwork and is cleared to participate in tryouts. The following three days, Aug. 29 through Aug. 31, will be the actual tryouts for both the varsity and junior varsity golf teams.

2. For tryouts, the team bus will leave from the front of the high school. All athletes are required to take school transportation. Tee times will be determined as the season start date gets closer.

3. The teams will be determined by Friday, Sept. 1. All players must be registered through Family ID (Arbiter Sports). The registration link can be found on the high school athletic website.

4. Along with a completed FamilyID registration, students must also have a current physical exam on file with the school nurse. The physical exam must be completed on a NYS Health Exam Form.

5. The tryout process takes place over a four-day period. The schedule and process will be discussed on Monday, Aug. 28 at a players meeting in the high school cafeteria.

In addition, all athletes interested in the JV and varsity golf team should register to be part of the teams’ Google Classroom using code: be3tcrw. Contact Dane Solomon Varsity Boys Golf Coach dsolomon@roslynschools.org or Bill Marvin Junior Varsity Boys Golf Coach wmarvin@roslynschools.org.