Roslyn High School Marching Band Performs At Disney

The Roslyn Bulldog Marching Band recently held its biennial trip to Disney World in Orlando, FL. The Marching Bulldogs dazzled audiences with the performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” in which the group performed on one of the world’s biggest stages—the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom.

Music ensembles from all around the world apply to perform each year as part of Disney Performing Arts. Once selected, they are given the opportunity to perform at Disney for an international audience of theme park guests. Out of millions of performers that have graced the stages of Disney Parks, the Bulldogs were chosen and performed brilliantly for thousands of cheering audience members around the Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom.

The Roslyn Marching Band will be representing the community in nationally-televised events and performances throughout the year. You can cheer them on during their many performances in numerous home games and an array of competitions statewide in the New York State Field Band Conference—concluding at the New York State Championships in the Syracuse Carrier Dome in Syracuse on Nov. 1.

For more information about the Roslyn Bulldog Marching Band, visit www.roslynband.com.

—Submitted by the Roslyn Public Schools