Roslyn High School Hosts Career Day Inc.

its first-ever Career Day Inc. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Career Day Inc. is a day-long program that connects students with a variety of professionals to get them thinking about their future career choices. Over 50 presenters from diverse professional backgrounds participated in the day, which began with two keynote speakers. Michael Goldberg, founder and CEO of Walkalongside Leader spoke to the 11th-and-12th graders; Josh York, Founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ addressed the ninth-and-10th grade students.

“It is our hope that this program will provide inspiration for our students to explore the many career choices available to them,” said Roslyn High School Principal Dr. Scott Andrews.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District