The annual Roslyn High School Homecoming Celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25. The day will kick off with a parade beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the Roslyn High School front entrance. From there, parade participants will march through Roslyn Village to the high school football field. The varsity football game Roslyn vs. Calhoun will begin at 2 p.m., and the varsity cheer team and marching band will perform at halftime.

“Homecoming is always a special time for the entire Roslyn community to come together to not only support our football team, but all our teams,” Director of Athletics Michael Brostowski said. “I congratulate all the coaches, advisors, and students who have worked so hard to make our Homecoming Celebration happen this year.”

In advance of Homecoming Day, all Roslyn schools will be celebrating Spirit Week. The community is encouraged to check the Roslyn School District website at www.roslynschools.org to see the robust schedule of games leading up to the Saturday event.

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District