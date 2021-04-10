Roslyn High Names This Year’s Valedictorian And Salutatorian

Roslyn High School is pleased to announce that Jordan Zucker has been named Valedictorian and Daniel Rosman has been named Salutatorian of the Class of 2021.

Zucker has earned a grade-point average of 105.26; completing 13 AP courses and 14 honors courses. He is the managing and copy editor of the Hilltop Beacon, president of Athletes Helping Athletes, and captain of the varsity baseball team.

Zucker is a Scholar Athlete, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and a member of the National Honor Society, the World Language Honor Society and the National Science Honor Society. Zucker is very community-minded, volunteering his time with Shooting Stars, Challenger’s Baseball, Go With Courage and Temple Sinai. His commitment to academic achievement, combined with his exploratory passions, has made him a true inspiration to his peers during his years at Roslyn High School. He is presently contemplating his choice of university.

Rosman has earned a grade-point average of 104.78. He is a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction, a NYS Scholar Athlete, and a member of Roslyn High School’s National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society and National Science Honor Society. Rosman is a dedicated member of the varsity baseball team and has participated in competitions as a member of the math team. Committed to community service, Rosman volunteers time to work with Sinai of Roslyn Temple Youth (SORTY). His balanced approach and humble demeanor has made him a model student at Roslyn High School. He will be attending Haverford College in Pennsylvania in the fall.

“We are so proud of Jordan and Daniel for achieving the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian,” Roslyn High School Principal Dr. Scott Andrews said. “Their devotion to learning has led them to excel in Roslyn’s very competitive scholastic environment, and it delights us to recognize them for achieving such high honors. These two young men are incredibly well-rounded. We wish them well. They will be missed by Roslyn High School.”

—Submitted by the Roslyn School District