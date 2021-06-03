Roslyn Grist Mill Project Secures Additional Funds For Restoration

In spite of the pandemic, fundraising efforts for the Roslyn Grist Mill Project continue to be strong. Two match challenge campaigns raised $100,035 from the Roslyn Landmark Society’s preservation fund, membership, sponsors and Roslyn High School students.

More recently, the Gerry Charitable Trust awarded the Project $250,000 for restoration efforts. This trust was established by Peggy N. and Dr. Roger G. Gerry, founders of the Roslyn Landmark Society and longtime advocates for Roslyn’s restoration and preservation efforts. To date, a total of $3.5 million has been raised to restore this historic grist mill from New York State, trusts, Nassau County, Robert D.L. Gardiner Foundation and the Roslyn community. Approximately an additional $2 million will be needed to complete the building for use as an educational center that will serve as an attraction to the residents and visitors to the historic Village of Roslyn.

“As a result of this wonderful support, the restoration of the mill will continue this summer. Currently, the historic 1700s wood timber frame is being restored and plans are underway for the construction of a new water-tight foundation,” Landmark president Howard Kroplick said. “Our goal is to lower the structure back to street level within the next year.”

“The Roslyn Landmark Society is fortunate to have loyal supporters of the organization and this historic project,” Jennifer Lister, the society’s executive director, said. “We look forward to seeing the Roslyn Grist Mill being restored and enjoyed by generations to come.”

The mill is a rare surviving Dutch framed watermill built between 1715 and 1741. It acted as Roslyn’s economic foundation for centuries and was important enough to receive a visit to the grist mill’s owner Hendrick Onderdonk from President George Washington in 1790. Converted into a tea house and museum in 1920, the building remained open for 54 years before closing and transferring ownership to Nassau County for a future restoration.

—Submitted by the Roslyn Landmark Society