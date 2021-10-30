Roslyn Eighth-Grader Makes Varsity Field Goal History

Brady Bermant, an eighth-grader at Roslyn Middle School, had been training at the High School for the past two-years with the single goal to someday make the Roslyn Football team as their Kicker. When word spread that Roslyn would have a Varsity Football team last spring, Bermant devoted his entire summer to training in hopes of making the Bulldogs roster. On Sept. 25, at the Roslyn Homecoming, Bermant’s number was called to attempt a 20-yard Field Goal with no time remaining against Calhoun. The kick sailed through the uprights as his team celebrated around him. Bermant said that “his center Bryan Molina’s snap was perfect, Mike Wheat got the ball down fast with the laces out and with outstanding blocking from the entire offensive line, the ball got up and sailed through the uprights.”

While the two New York State High School Sports governing entities do not keep statistics on players’ ages, it appears that Bermant may have become Roslyn’s youngest Varsity player to score in a football game to which he said that he’s “just very proud to be a Bulldog and a part of this amazing team that Coach Haber leads.”