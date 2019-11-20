Roslyn Doctor Charged With Illegally Distributing Opioids

Tameshwar Ammar, an anesthesiologist and family practitioner who runs Age Management Associates at 55 Bryant Ave. in Roslyn, was arrested earlier this month and arraigned in federal court on charges of distributing opioid painkillers without a legitimate medical purpose to two patients from 2013 to 2019.

Federal officials said Ammar knew one of his patients, who received over 8,000 oxycodone pills was a drug dealer, and a second patient died of an overdose that involved oxycodone two weeks after Ammar gave him a prescription for the drug.

“The illegal and unethical way Dr. Ammar conducted his medical practice paved a way for patients’ opioid addiction and overdoses,” Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Special Agent In-Charge Ray Donovan said. “The fact that Dr. Ammar prescribed over 8,000 oxycodone pills to one patient for street resale shows his disregard to public health and safety, which are both a good doctor’s main concerns.”

Ammar was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 7 and released on a $500,000 cash bond the next day, despite strenuous objections from prosecutors.

The terms of the bond require Ammar be monitored electronically, ban him from prescribing any controlled substances and mandate he attend substance abuse counselling.

“Ammar prescribed thousands of highly addictive opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, which makes him a drug dealer,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donohuge said. “Sadly, in this case one of his customers lost their life.”

Ammar has been charged with two counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone and one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Ammar’s prior court cases reveal a history of financial troubles. He was sued in 2014 for nonpayment of a $32,666.29 student loan issued in 1994, and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2013 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. A police search of Ammar’s office in 2017 found ketamine and marijuana.

The Roslyn News contacted Ammar’s office for comment, but the doctor has not responded.