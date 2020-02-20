Roslyn Athletes To Compete In State Championships

Roslyn High School recently announced that three athletes will be competing in the New York State championships.

Roslyn sophomore Shani Sirota is in her second year on the varsity gymnastics team. As a returning New York State champion on the floor exercise, Sirota will again return to the New York State competition on Feb. 29 at Cold Spring Harbor High School. She qualified for the state team on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Nassau County individual championship competition. At the competition, Sirota earned the title of Nassau County all-around champion. She took first place in three of four events she competed in.

Malachi Beckett, a junior specializing in the jumps for boys indoor track and field, with high jump being his specialty, earned the title conference champion in the high jump, as well as All-Conference honors in the long and triple jump. He was also All-County in the high jump and triple jump. At the state qualifier meet, Beckett cleared 6’2”, matching his personal record to tie as the best jumper in all of Section VIII. The top two individuals in the competition are chosen out of all of Section VIII to represent Roslyn High School in the New York State meet at Ocean Breeze Athletic Center on March 7. Beckett is also currently Roslyn High School’s record holder in the high jump. The coaches for the boys’ indoor track and field team are Kristen Hamilton and Nicholas Chiarelli.

Roslyn High School junior Brian Ma swims with the combined Roslyn-Port Washington-Oyster Bay swim team. At the Nassau County meet on Feb. 7, Ma and his 200 medley relay teammates, Calvin Ye, Erik Tang and Peter Epp (Port Washington athletes) qualified to compete at the State meet on March 6 at the Nassau County Aquatic Center. The coaches for the swim team are Joe Lennon and Matt Carrozzo.

—Submitted by the Roslyn Public Schools