Roslyn Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

Another great fall sports season is over. With it, many fine Roslyn High School athletes are seeing their careers there coming to an end.

For some, the best is yet to come. Three Roslyn High seniors have recently signed letters of intent to continue their winning ways at institutions of higher learning. And that means Division I universities, where competition is performed at its highest level.

Casey Rhine, a star for the Roslyn girls’ lacrosse team, has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL.

Ian Goldfine will take his fencing talents to the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.

And finally, Skylar Goodstadt will continue her gymnastic career at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

This year, Rhine was named one of the Top 100 girls’ lacrosse players on Long Island by Newsday. In 2022, Rhine had 73 goals, 24 assists and 81 draw controls last season, including eight goals and two assists against Carey.

“I started playing lacrosse in third grade and have loved it since,” Rhine told Sports Recruits. “I currently play for my club, Top Guns, and I have been a Roslyn High School varsity lacrosse starter since eighth grade. I am the top leading scorer for my school team as a midfielder. I am dominant in my right hand but also feel comfortable in my left. I also use my speed to transition up the field, have excellent ground ball skills, and can get low on defense. On offense, I am confident dodging and shooting. I can drive to the goal and have an excellent lax IQ. I put the same drive and effort into school as I do lacrosse. I love helping others and like to mentor young kids who want to join the lacrosse community. Lacrosse makes a big impact on my life in a very positive way.”

Goldfine, too, has enjoyed a successful career fencing, competing in the New York City area since his grade school days.

“Huge congratulations to

@iangoldfine for committing to Notre Dame University,” said a congratulatory note from the New York Fencing Academy. “Thank you for everyone who made it possible – coaches, parents, and teammates! Notre Dame team is lucky to have you and we wish you amazing college years.”

According to her website, Skylar Goodstat started gymnastics recreational classes at the age of six years old. She competed as a level 6 gymnast in 2016 where she placed fifth in the all-around and second on vault. Following her 2016 season, Skylar moved to Infiniti Elite Gymnastics in Syosset.

“As a level 7 gymnast in 2017, Skylar placed second in the all-around with a 37.350, first on balance beam and fourth on uneven bars at the State Championships,” the website continues. “She qualified to the Region 6 Championships where she finished second in the all-around with a 37.325, first on vault and second on uneven bars. Skylar skipped level 8 and quickly moved up to level 9 for the 2018 season. At the State Championships, she placed fourth in the all-around and second on uneven bars. She qualified for the Level 9 Eastern Nationals in Rochester, NY

after finishing third in the all-around and second on uneven bars and floor exercise at the Region 6 Championships. In 2019, Skylar finished eighth in the all-around and third on uneven bars at the Region 6 Championships. She was the first alternate for the Level 9 Eastern Nationals.

“In 2020, Skylar moved up to level 10,” it concludes. “She qualified for the State Championships but was unable to compete due to COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Skylar placed third in the all-around and first on uneven bars at the Level 10 State Championships. She qualified for the Junior Olympic Nationals after finishing fourth in the all-around and first on uneven bars and floor exercise at the Region 6 Championships. At the Nationals in Daytona Beach, FL, Skylar placed fifth on floor exercise out of 57 gymnasts.”