Robbery In East Hills

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 1:55 p.m. in East Hills.



According to detectives, a female victim, 36, stopped for gas at the Mobile Gas Station located at 449 Glen Cove Rd. The victim had asked an unknown female subject to move her U-Haul truck in order for the victim to pull her vehicle up to the gas pump. The female subject did strike the victim to the ground. At which point two unknown male subjects exited the U-Haul truck and one of the subjects also began to kick, punch, and strike the victim. The female subject then ripped a necklace from the victim’s neck. All three subjects entered the U-Haul and fled westbound on the Long Island Expressway South Service Road. The female victim refused medical attention at scene. The investigation is ongoing.



The first suspect is described as a black female wearing white T-shirt, black biker shorts, and black/white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male with short dreads wearing black shorts and baby blue basketball shorts.

The third suspect is described as a black male wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Pictured here two of the suspects.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department