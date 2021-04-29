Ribbon Cutting Held For OsteoStrong Roslyn

Roslyn News Staff
OsteoStrong Roslyn, located at 1500 Old Northern Blvd. in the Harbourview Shoppes, recently held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their business. From left: Town of North Hempstead Town Clerk and Roslyn Chamber of Commerce (RCC) Board Member Wayne Wink, Jr., Ruben Rafaelov, owner, OsteoStrong Roslyn, Julie Shalom, owner, OsteoStrong Roslyn, Town of North Hempstead Councilman Peter Zuckerman, Roslyn Chamber of Commerce President Steve Blank, Roslyn Chamber Board Member Rich Branciforte, Patricia Papataros from Mixology and Barbara Kaplan, Roslyn Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing and Public Relations VP. (Photo courtesy of the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce)

