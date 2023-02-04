The Greater Roslyn Chamber of Commerce recently participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Boulevard Hair Salon.

The salon is located at 1372 Old Northern Blvd. Owners Jennifer Boertzel and Anthony Erdogan were on hand to welcome customers and friends. Town of North Hempstead Councilman Peter Zuckerman presented the owners with a Certificate of Recognition, Achievement and Appreciation.

Roslyn Chamber President Rich Branciforte and his wife, Sandy, VP of Marketing and Public Relations; Barbara Kaplan, and board members Wayne Wink, Graciela Hall, Alicia Brown, Melissa Spitalnick, Jim Zanfardino, Howie Mann, and Janine Dion; member Mimi Howard and Legislative Aide Brandon Gimpelman joined in the festivities.

Elisa Bonavita of Douglas Elliman provided the refreshments as the chamber continues to celebrate its terrific growth.

Pictured here are chamber members, local politicians and Boulevard owners and staff at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

—Submitted by the Greater Roslyn Chamber of Commerce