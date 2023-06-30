Remembering Patrick Castellucio

Letting go is hard, especially in the case of a family member who has lived a long and fruitful life.

Last week, The Roslyn News published an obituary of Patrick Castellucio. There is more to say. According to family members, Castellucio was the “oldest resident to have been born in Roslyn and lived his entire life here.” He was, they added, a man “who embodied the essence of Roslyn’s heritage and held a special place in the hearts of all who knew him.”

“From his birth in Roslyn to his final days, Patrick’s connection to the town remained unwavering,” the family statement continued. “He was a living testament to the enduring spirit of the community, having witnessed its growth and evolution firsthand. As a lifelong resident, Patrick’s memories spanned a lifetime of changes, from the dirt roads and rural landscapes of his childhood to the thriving town that Roslyn has become.

“While many residents come and go, seeking new adventures and opportunities elsewhere, Patrick’s unwavering commitment to Roslyn stood out. He chose to make Roslyn his forever home, an anchor in his life’s journey. His presence served as a link to the town’s past and a testament to the enduring spirit of its residents.

“Patrick’s remarkable life was interwoven with Roslyn’s history. As the first member of his family to pursue higher education, he broke new ground and paved the way for future generations. A lawyer by profession, Patrick’s accomplishments and dedication to his field left an indelible mark on the town and inspired others to reach for their dreams.

“Patrick’s love story unfolded within the familiar embrace of Roslyn. He met and married his soulmate, Margaret, and together they embarked on a lifelong journey of love and commitment. Their shared memories and experiences became intertwined with the tapestry of Roslyn’s history.

“Patrick’s deep-rooted ties to Roslyn were further reinforced when his mother Caroline and Father Michael gifted him land, where he built a home at 217 Roslyn Rd. It became a symbol of his connection to the town, a place where he could create new memories while cherishing the past.

“Patrick’s spirit will continue to resonate within the hearts of those who call this town home, a reminder of the enduring bonds that connect us all.”