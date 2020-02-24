Remembering Melanie Rose Chaite

Melanie Rose Chaite of Roslyn is resting in peace after a valiant effort to live and thrive with a rare lymphatic disease for which she and her family devoted their lives toward advancing lymphatic research and medicine.

Melanie was an honors scholar at both Roslyn High School and New York University. She was a light unto the world, and touched the lives of all she met through her genuine kindness and compassion, infinite strength and courage, as well as her constant positivity and infectious smile.

She is survived by her parents Wendy Gelfand-Chaite, Bennett Chaite and brother Daniel; grandparents Laura Chaite, the late Felix Chaite, Myrna Barzelatto, Dominick Barzelatto, the late Robert Wendlinger, the late Jay Gelfand and Patricia Gelfand; aunt and uncles Jami Barzelatto, Robert Chaite, and Michael Chaite; cousin Marisa Barzelatto; and her devoted and loving support dog, Delilah.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable fund has been established to honor Sweet Melanie Rose to support a high school scholarship in her name and causes close to Melanie’s heart, including medical and scientific research. Checks can be made payable and mailed to: Chaite Charitable Gift c/o Chaite Family, 30 Washington Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 or Venmo @Chaite_Charitable_Gift.

—Submitted by Wendy Chaite