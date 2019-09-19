Reconstruction Of Laurel Homes

The Town of North Hempstead board held a public hearing on Sept. 5 to consider an application brought forth by the North Hempstead Housing Authority (NHHA) to demolish and rebuild the Laurel Homes housing complex in Roslyn Heights. The vote was approved by the board, 7-0.

The developer for the project, Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, will begin the project starting this winter. The total cost for the project will be approximately $44 million and is expected to take place in three phases.

Plans for the project include the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of all new buildings. This will increase the number of units from 66 to 74. Eight new apartments for senior citizens and a new community building will be built, along with the addition of 22 new parking spaces for the residents of the development. The parking spaces will be located between Laurel Street and Roslyn Road. An all-new sewer line, and newly upgraded electric and plumbing lines will also be renovated. The project is set to take anywhere from 18 to 24 months to complete.

“Affordable housing is vital to our community and providing safe, modern and pleasant homes is so important to me and my administration,” Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a press release. “The North Hempstead Housing Authority did a wonderful job on renovating the Pond View Homes in Manhasset two years ago and I am sure that the renovation of Laurel Homes will result in a contemporary and fresh look for this community.”

During the construction, the Laurel Homes community room will be relocated to a more central location for easy accessibility for the residents. Upon its completion, the stand-alone one-story building will feature a large party room, a computer room, an office, an outdoor patio and a new laundry facility with a separate entrance.

“This is the last of the North Hempstead Housing Authority communities to be upgraded and we are very excited about transforming Laurel Homes into a beautiful and safer community,” said Sean Rainey, executive director of the NHHA.

Laurel Homes residents displaced by the construction will be moved to other units or to other NHHA properties for the duration of the construction, a press release from the Town of North Hempstead stated. The Laurel Homes development was first constructed in 1958 and is listed as an affordable housing complex. Rent ranges from 40 to 60 percent of the area’s median income. “The NHHA provides comfortable and affordable housing in a safe and secure living environment for low and moderate income residents. The Section 8 housing program, family self-sufficiency program and senior/disabled housing are all available to North Hempstead residents,” the NHHA website states.

“This extensive renovation and upgrade to Laurel Homes will make for a better quality of life for all the residents,” Councilmember Peter Zuckerman said. “Everyone should be able to live in a safe, modern home that they can be proud of. The addition of eight new units exclusively for use by senior citizens will be welcomed by our town’s older residents.”

The North Hempstead Housing Authority is not accepting applications for any of its housing programs at this time, their website states. For more information about the North Hempstead Housing Authority, call 516-627-6433. The Laurel Homes development is located at 72 Laurel Lane in Roslyn Heights.

—Additional information provided by the Town of North Hempstead