RAND Luxury Announces Motorcar Auction At Nassau Art Museum On Oct. 12

From a 1931 Auburn 8-98A Coupe Roadster to a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, the RAND Luxury Motorcar Auction has something for everyone! On Saturday, Oct. 12, RAND Luxury will be hosting a collector car auction at the Nassau County Museum of Art with more than 50 cars crossing the block, making it the only auction of its kind in the region! Featured cars include several classic Ferraris, race car driver Carroll Shelby’s personal DeTomaso Pantera, a Koenigsegg CCX, a Bugatti Veyron, a Porsche 911 Slantnose Cabriolet and a Ferrari Enzo.

A preview reception will be hosted on Friday, Oct. 11, starting at 6 p.m with sponsors Robert’s Club, Cohiba and more. The following day will begin with a luxury brunch at 10 am. The brunch will be a great opportunity to get up close to each and every one of the rare consignments and will lead to the auction which begins at 1 p.m.

The museum, sitting on 140+ beautifully-manicured acres is located on the beautiful Gold Coast of Long Island, in Roslyn Harbor (just 15 minutes out of New York City) was once home to the legendary Frick Family. A portion of the auction proceeds will be going to benefit this iconic art institution.

The RAND Luxury Team has selected one of the finest auctioneers in the business, Guy Loveridge, who will be flying in from London exclusively for this event. Author, publisher, broadcaster and world-record-holding auctioneer and racer Guy has more than 20 years in the collector car business and is thrilled to bring his special English-touch to this special auction.

RAND Luxury is currently accepting select final consignments for this one-day-only event. If you would like to submit your collector car for the auction, please reach out to the RAND team via email at alevitt@RandLuxury.com or by calling 212-655-4505, ext. 224.

The company was founded by serial entrepreneur Bradford Rand. He and his team have produced more than 1,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The “Luxury Escape” during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!

Visit www.RANDLuxury.com to view the growing list of auction lots and to RSVP for this special event.