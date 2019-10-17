Raising Money For Wounded Soldiers

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Roslyn Rescue Fire Company held their 10th annual Roslyn Rocks for the Wounded Warriors event at Roslyn High School.

The Nassau County Firefighter-Operation Wounded Warrior (NCFF-OWW) is a

nonprofit organization comprised of firefighter and EMS volunteers from Nassau County. Throughout the year, the volunteer fire companies run numerous fundraising events to help raise money to provide material and moral support to the wounded men and women in the Armed Forces. NCFF-OWW is not affiliated with the Wounded Warriors Project or any other Operation Wounded Warrior organization. NCFF-OWW’s mission is centered on providing needed items and gifts of appreciation to the wounded men and women in the armed services.

The money from the fundraisers goes to help wounded military personnel in hospitals across the country. As the holidays approach, several volunteer firefighters travel down by car to visit various hospitals such as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, DC, Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, NC, and the Naval Hospital in Camp Lejeune, NC. The firefighters deliver supplies to the military personnel, which is requested by the hospitals prior to their visit. Supplies such as iPads, iPhones, and special exercise equipment, was donated to help injured soldiers.

“In addition to collecting items and visiting the wounded service personnel, the NCFF-OWW organizes, on behalf of the Nassau County fire service, welcome-home receptions for local soldiers and Marines who have recovered from serious injuries. They also give ongoing support to wounded warriors receiving treatment at the Northport VA Hospital,” their website states.“We are volunteer firefighters dedicated to helping our wounded warriors who have sacrificed for all of us. None of us receive any salary or other compensation and approximately 90-95 percent of the funds are spent on the wounded and their families,” their Facebook event from last year stated.

“The remaining funds are used for administrative expenses including flyers and posters for individual fundraisers, website upkeep and expenses related to our annual convoys to Bethesda, Fort Bragg and Camp Lejuene.”

Henry Krukowski from Roslyn Rescue Fire Company and his wife Betty Krukowski are the organizers for the Roslyn Rocks event. Although the concert is one night per year, they start preparing for the event many months beforehand. Setting up a venue, booking the performers and creating a good night for all is something that takes them many months to put together.

This year’s show featured a number of doo-wop groups including the Lettermen, the Coasters, the Capris, and Barbara Harris and the Toys.

Henry explained how the fire department got involved with the organization.

“The fire department really feels for the veterans,” Henry said.

According to the Krukowski’s, this year’s event was very successful. Roslyn High School’s auditorium was filled to capacity with more than 780 attendees who came out to see the show. Over the last 10 years, the Roslyn Rocks event has raised more than $200,000 for the nonprofit organization.

Tickets are already on sale for next year’s Roslyn Rocks for the Wounded Warriors concert. Performers will include Dennis Tufano, Delores “LaLa” Brooks, the Happenings, the Skyliners, Emil Stucchio and the Classics and Vito Picone and the Elegants.

The 11th annual event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Roslyn High School at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for next year or for more information, call 516-587-7187 or visit www.PopRockDooWopp.com.

For more information about NCFF-OWW, visit www.ncff-oww.org.