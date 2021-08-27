Pusateri Declares For North Hempstead Council

Christine Pusateri’s passion to run for the Town of North Hempstead Town Board Third District stems from her strong desire to support the individual needs of the community and her love of the town.

Pusateri’s community involvement begins with the schools in North Hempstead. She has supported various school districts by being an active member of the Herricks, New Hyde Park and Garden City Park Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) and Special Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA). Additionally, she serves as a parent member to the Committee on Special Education where she advocates for the needs of each individual student and she also served as a member of the Parent Advisory Committee for the development of the Family Center for Autism in Garden City.

If elected, Pusateri aims to continue the strong record of fiscal responsibility in the town by maintaining its AAA bond rating. She also looks forward to continuing to strengthen services provided by the town, such as its Project Independence program aimed at assisting seniors and expanding the work of Supervisor Judi Bosworth helping adults with disabilities stay in their communities. Pusateri states, “The town has a strong fiscal foundation and it is important to keep our AAA bond rating. That fiscal responsibility has allowed the town to provide great services such as Project Independence. It is time for a new perspective to expand more services. I look forward to bringing my community experience and leadership to the town board, where I can continue to be an advocate for the residents of my district.”

Town clerk and town supervisor candidate Wayne Wink stated, “Pusateri’s record of advocacy and community involvement is what public service is all about. There is no doubt that she cares for our community and its residents. Her advocacy will be a valuable addition to the town council.”

Key Issues and initiatives that Pusateri hopes to accomplish if elected are as follows:

• Maintain the town’s AAA Bond rating

• Economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, ensuring our downtowns are revitalized

• Support and build programs for people with disabilities within the town to enable greater independence and self-reliance

• Build a strong foundation of environmental conservation so that North Hempstead is sustainable for future generation

• Increase overall transparency and communication as well as dissemination of information from the town to the community

Pusateri was originally born in the Bronx and later lived in Mineola, New Hyde Park, Garden City Park and Williston Park, where she currently resides.

She has two children, Nicholas and Natalie, Nicholas is a person with Autism. Pusateri has been a speech pathologist for over 30 years, supporting the nuanced needs of her community and school districts across Nassau County at all stages of their development.

—Submitted by the campaign of Christine Pusateri