Private And Parochial Students: Transportation Requests Due

In accordance with New York State Education Law and Board of Education policy, all requests for transportation of children in the Roslyn School District to private and parochial schools, as well as before and/or after school child care locations for the 2021-22 school year must be submitted in writing by a parent, guardian or authorized representative no later than April 1, 2021. Parents whose children currently receive transportation to private and parochial schools must submit a new request each year along with proof of residency. Failure to meet the April 1 deadline may result in the loss of transportation services.

If you haven’t received a transportation request form, the forms can be obtained from the Transportation Office by calling 801-5190 on weekdays. Forms can also be downloaded from the district’s website at www.roslynschools.org/transportation.