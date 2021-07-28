President Of East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Elected To Automobile Dealers Association

Oliver Brodlieb, a fourth-generation automobile dealer on Long Island, has been elected Chairman of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA), which represents and advocates for more than 400 franchise new car dealers across the Metro New York region.

Brodlieb is also president of East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Greenvale. He was recently chosen by his fellow dealers to chair the organization at a crucial time, as the industry seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and embrace the future of rapidly evolving technology, including electric vehicles.

Brodlieb has worked at East Hills dealerships for more than 24 years, holding virtually every position, including service advisor, salesman, sales manager, finance manager and others.

As with so many dealerships, East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is very active in its local community, supporting Roslyn Little League and other local community organizations. Brodlieb is also a prominent supporter of several organizations that create and maintain open space and parkland.

“Our industry has a bright and prosperous future, and we need talented young women and men to carry us forward as we enter a more technologically advanced age for vehicles,” Brodlieb said. “As we saw during the pandemic, personal vehicles are more important to people than ever, particularly here in downstate New York, and the importance of retail auto dealers has been so clearly demonstrated. I am delighted to be able to work with my colleagues to support one of the most critical industries for our state.”