Prep For The School Year



After working as an accountant at Morgan Stanley, Jeremy Cohen, who grew up in Roslyn, decided he always wanted to do two things: be a math teacher and a football coach.

Cohen went to back to school to get his master’s degree in education for math. Soon, he was a math teacher and a football coach.

“Teaching is a natural thing, so I started tutoring,” said Cohen.

Cohen soon built up a reputation for himself and basically took on a second full-time job of tutoring. The star tutor ended up meeting the partners of Private Prep, Scott Levinson and Steve Feldman. Cohen is now a partner in the company and runs the Long Island location, which is based in Port Washington.

“There’s nothing better than connecting a passion and calling with owning a business,” Cohen said.

Private Prep offers college test prep including ACT, SAT and SAT subject tests; secondary school test prep for students applying for independent schools that require standardized tests like the ISEE, SSAT, SHSAT and other entrance exams; subject tutoring in areas like math, science, social sciences, English language arts, foreign languages and more; college admissions from college list creation and visit planning to navigating standardized test strategies and timelines; and academic skills coaching like executive functioning, academic transitions, college transitions and productivity focus.

“What makes us different is, with us, before you do any of the services, you always start with in-person complimentary consultation with a director, who is like a quasi-guidance counselor,” explained Cohen of the company. “The purpose is to get to know the child and to place them with the right personality. We don’t want to just shove anybody into your home.”

Private Prep has three options for its services. Students can choose to get their tutoring services at the center or in their home at the same price. For a reduced rate, students can choose the third option of being tutored online, which utilizes a virtual whiteboard.

Private Prep also recently acquired New York City’s top coding enrichment program, The Coding Space, which offers after-school coding classes for students. The program includes beginner coding in Scratch, intermediate coding in WoofJS and advanced coding in HTML, CSS and Javascript.

“The company purchased The Coding Space because that’s the future and coding teaches kids how to problem solve, which is an important skill for anybody,” Cohen said.

Private Prep is located at 110 Main St. For more information, visit www.privateprep.com, call 516-284-8634 or email LongIsland@Privateprep.com.