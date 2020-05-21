Police: Man In Car Approached Children In Flower Hill

The Sixth Squad reports the details of an Unusual Incident that occurred in Flower Hill at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, May 15 and reported to Police on Wednesday, May 20.

According to Detectives, a female victim, 11, was walking with a friend near Dogwood Lane and Manhasset Woods Road when she observed a black colored newer model BMW sedan with tinted windows stop in the middle of the road close to where they were walking. The operator of the vehicle rolled down the window and with an accent stated to the victim ‘ride, car, get in’. The victim was scared for her safety, screamed ‘no’, and ran away in the opposite direction.

The subject is described as a Middle Eastern male, olive skin tone, short black colored hair, stubbly beard, brown eyes with dark circles under them, with a heavy build wearing a black colored t-shirt.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.