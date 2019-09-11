Participate In Local Sports

Fall is quickly approaching, keep your summer body in shape throughout the cooler seasons by putting your physical fitness skills to the test. The Roslyn News complied a list of local sporting events in the area for the upcoming month.

Introduction to Tai-Chi

The Bryant Library in Roslyn will be holding an introduction to Tai-Chi class on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. David Alexander will be instructing the class and has been practicing Tai Chi Chuan since 1978. All movements are done slowly, while standing and are suitable for all ages. Wear comfortable clothing and footwear, smooth-bottomed shoes or sneakers are recommended. Online registration is required.

Social Dance Class

Sept. 14, 28 at 3:30 p.m. The Bryant Library will be hosting a ballroom and Latin social dance class. The class will be taught by professional ballroom dancer Donatas Nacajus. Attendees will experience the basics of wide range of dances including waltz, foxtrot, tango, rumba and cha cha cha. No partner or experience is necessary and the class is open to all. Registration is required.

Fall Fridays at Yes We Can

The Yes We Can Community Center, located at 141 Garden St. in Westbury, will be hosting an exercise for balance and strength class presented by NYU Winthrop University Hospital from 10 to 11 a.m. on the following days: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25. Nov. 8, 15, 22, Dec. 6, 13, 20. Registration is required for all activities. For more information regarding how to sign up, call 516-869-6311.

Teen Sports Fitness Training

Every Sunday, the Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills holds a teen sports fitness training class. The training plan incorporates sports specific drills including agility, flexibility, and balance, combined with a 30-minute personal training session on proper techniques for strength training and cardio workouts. It also includes time with a trainer and coach in the gym and weight and cardio rooms. Four sessions is $120/$80 members. Individual sessions are $35/$25, drop-in rate per-session. For more information or to register, contact the fitness center welcome desk, 516-484-1545 ext. 139 or email fitness@sjjcc.org.

Adult Basketball League

Registration is open for the men’s adult basketball league at the Sid Jacobson JCC. If you are a free agent looking for a team, join the JCC house team. A fee of $1,200/$900 per team. Registration closes Sept. 18. For more information, contact the fitness center welcome desk, 516-484-1545 ext. 139, fitness@sjjcc.org.