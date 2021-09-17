Obituary: Terence Maurice McCann

ROSLYN

Terence Maurice McCann, 93, formerly from Northport, passed away in his home on Aug. 29 with his loving family close by. Terence met his wife Marian Hansen and they wed in 1968. They went on to combine their families that include Richard Johnson, Michael Johnson, Coleen Clark, Jeanne Anne Brune, Eileen Lynn McCann and Terence Kelly McCann. Terrence was one of 11 siblings and is survived by his loving sisters, Derryl Pohalski and Laurel Widmyer. Terence cherished his time with his beloved 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Terence was a proud member of the United States Army serving in the Korean War. Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Terence’s name. Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home, Northport. Mass was held at St. Phiip Neri Church in Northport. Burial to follow Holy Sepuichre Cemetery.