Obituary: Marion Pasnik

Marion Pasnik, 98, a 60-year resident of Roslyn, passed away from COVID complications on Jan 20, 2021.

She is lovingly remembered by her three children, Alan, Diane and Amy; two grandchildren, Jen and David; daughter-in-law Cindy; and sons-in-law Peter and Greg. Her beloved husband Joel passed away in 2013 after almost 70 years of marriage.

Marion was born in New York City in 1922. She received her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from City College of New York in 1942, her Master’s degree in Education from NYU in 1945, and her PhD in Education Administration from Columbia University in 1968. Marion began her career as an accountant. Once her children were in school, she served as a frequent substitute elementary school teacher in the Roslyn school system. Later, she changed careers to serve as a senior planner for the New York City Board of Education, designing the facilities of all new schools. She retired from that position in her 70s.

Marion and Joel moved their young family to Roslyn Pines in 1953. They both unselfishly volunteered their time to their new community. She actively served on the local Hadassah Chapter Board and the Roslyn School System Board of Education while Joel served on the Roslyn Village Board of Trustees and then as Mayor until 1995. Marion lived her last 8 years independently at the Amsterdam senior community in Port Washington, volunteering on many of the residential committees.

Marion was a force of nature for all of her 98 years, always a doer rather than an observer. She knew what she wanted, treating life as a competition which she almost always won. She never admitted to her chronological age and refused to give up her favorite activities. She played her last golf round at 96, her last game of tennis at 90, drove until 95, and took her last international trip at 85. She didn’t give up her daily bridge, canasta, and mahjong games until the last few months of her life.

Marion was laid to rest in the family plot in the Mt Eden Cemetery, Hawthorne NY, on Jan 22.