Obituary: Inge Forstenzer

Inge Forstenzer died peacefully in West Caldwell, NJ, on Sept. 29. She was 95.

A former resident of Albertson for more than 50 years, she was a positive life force, with many friends and interests, including antiques, bridge, gardening, and entertaining. Born in Berlin, Germany,

Inge came to the U.S. as a girl, graduated high school in Chicago, and moved to New York, where she met and married her husband, Martin, who predeceased her in 2008. Her passing leaves a large void in the lives of her daughter, Ann, son-in-law, Arthur, and grandson, Ben, and all who knew her.

Over the years, Inge maintained contact with former classmates, who, like herself, had been marginalized by the Nazis and were forced to leave Germany, emigrating to other countries around the globe. She became the organizer of annual events, bringing those who could travel, together to remember and reunite. This culminated with coverage from the New York Times in an article dated Nov. 10, 1992, which I urge anyone interested in Inge’s life and background to read. https://www.nytimes.com/1992/11/10/nyregion/no-ordinary-reunion-berlin-stories-from-special-alumni.html