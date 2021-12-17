Obituary For Joseph Paul Lettera

Joseph Paul Lettera, of Macungie, PA, formerly of Roslyn, passed away peacefully December 6, 2021. He celebrated 67 years of marriage as the husband of Janice M. (B

oerner) Lettera.

Joe was a member of St. Thomas M ore Catholic Church, Allentown, PA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Joe was the son of the late Fortunato and Josephine E. (Morabito) Lettera. A 1952 graduate of Spring ﬁeld College, Spring ﬁeld, MA, Joseph played varsity basketball, football

and track. He served as co-captain of the football team in 1951.He served honorably in the Navy from 1952-1956 and achieved the rank of Lieutenant JG. Joe received his Masters

Degree in Physical Education from Columbia University, NY in 1957.

In 1957 Joe was hired at Roslyn High School as a physical education teacher and coach. In 1989, after 32 years of dedicated service, Joe retired as Director of Athletics and Physical Education from the Roslyn Public School system. Joe served as varsity basketball coach from 1958-89 leading the teams to 405 wins. He was named Nassau County Basketball “Coach of the Year ” in 1973, the same year he coached Roslyn to the Nassau County North Shore Championship with a repeat in 1974. He received the Nassau County Basketball Oﬃcials Award for sportsmanship in 1983, 1984 and 1986, and Division Basketball Coach of the Year Award in 1984. Joe was named the Nassau County Athletic Administrator in 1988.

In 2014 Joe was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame. Nassau County Executive Francis Purcell presented a citation to Joseph for his life saving CPR eﬀorts performed on student Mary Behan on October 19, 1979. In retirement, Joe enjoyed woodworking, photography and traveling overseas with his wife Janice. He also treasured

watching his grandchildren participate in extracurricular activities and sporting events.

Survivors: wife Janice; daughter Valer ie Lettera-Spletzer and her husband Bob of Los Angeles, CA; son Paul Lettera and ﬁancé Angela Ricciardi of Bay Shore, NY; daughter in

law Mary Wagner-Lettera of Bethlehem, PA; sister-in-law Pat Boerner of El Cajon, CA; nieces & nephews Alfred, Janet, Michael, Nancy and Robert; grandchildren: Sara Lambert and her sons Steven and Alexander Lambert of Wilson, PA and Joseph Alfred and Johanna Maria Lettera of Macungie, PA and their mother Sue Lettera.

Joe was predeceased in death by oldest son Joseph Mark Lettera of Bethlehem, PA; brothers Alfred Lettera (KIA W WII) of Brooklyn, NY, Fortunato and wife Rose Lettera, sister Viola Lettera all of Boynton Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial took place Saturday December 11, 2021 at St. Thomas M ore Catholic Church, Allentown, PA. Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown,PA.

A memory tribute may still be placed at: www.jsburkholder.com.