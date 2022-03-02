Obituaries For The Week Of March 2, 2022

BETHPAGE

Clifford T. McKinley, 93, of Bethpage passed away on Jan. 13, 2022. Beloved husband of 72 years to Doris. Loving father of Jill Walther (Jeffrey). Cherished grandfather of Ryan Walther (Mari) and Sean Walther (Kate Keelty). Adored great grandfather to Kyoya Walther. Retired Bohack Employee and Electronic Technician for Mel Sobel Microscopes in Bethpage. Clifford enjoyed gardening and was known for growing gigantic Dahlias. He was always on the go, fixing everything around the house. Visitation and Funeral Services were held Sunday, Jan. 16 at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. Burial was held Tuesday Jan. 17, at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

FARMINGDALE

Christian V Jorgensen passed away on Sept. 27, 2021 and Theresa P. on Jan. 20, 2022 both of Simpsonville, S.C. (formerly of Farmingdale). Beloved parents of Christopher (Jennie), Lawrence (Joanne), and Donald (Melissa). Loving grandparents of Christopher􀀗 Thomas, Timothy, Nicholas, Justin, Aaron, and Rachel. Great grandparents of Amelia, Kate, Lennon, and John. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Mccourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Margaret McDonald of Farmingdale passed away on Dec. 27, 2021. Loving wife of Patrick. Cherished mother of Patrick (Patricia), David (Marcella), and John (Jeannie). Devoted grandmother of nine. Arrangements entrusted to the Mccourt and Trudden Funeral Home in Farmingdale.

Kathleen H. Zarnay of New Port Richey, FL (formerly of Farmingdale) passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Paul (Deb), Peggy D’ Avanzo (the late Nick), Jo Ellen Strauss, the late Lisa Zimmermann (Hans), Kathy Rubino (Mike) and Laura Baxter. Cherished by her ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Mccourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc.

Genaro P. Llanto Sr. of East Farmingdale passed away on Dec. 30, 2021. Devoted husband of Barbara. Beloved father of Genaro P. Jr. Cherished brother of Yolanda, Quandt, Carlito Llanto, Lolita Hizon, Mel Llanto, Ruben Llanto, Romeo Llanto, Cristita Martin and Reynaldo Llanto. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. in Farmingdale.

Gloria Faria of Farmingdale passed away in her 88th year on Jan. 7, 2022. Devoted mother of Lorraine (William) Brennan, Joseph (Theresa), Thomas (Jennifer), Mary (Kay), Daniel, Anthony {Diana) and James (Barbara). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Danielle (Corey) Frey, Ian, Anthony, Stephanie, Kieran, Danielle, Jessy and Sara. Loving great- grandmother of Abbi, Sebastian and Natalie. Pre­deceased by her son Paul. Donations to St. Jude, 162 Free Hill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615 or St. Vincent De Paul, 249 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mc Court and Trudden Funeral Home Inc.

MASSAPEQUA

Marian T. Frank of Massapequa passed away on Jan. 6, 2022 at age 96. Devoted wife of the late Thomas. Beloved mother of Marianne Russo (Guy), Kathleen Camerlengo (Tony), and Cindy Gehlbach (Glenn). Cherished grandma of the late Meredith, Jim, Greg, Chris, Doug, Melissa (Jeremy), Thomas and Lindsay. Beloved great grandmother to Brea and Lucas. Also survived by many loving friends and family members and companion Rosemarie. Arrangements entrusted to McCourt and Trodden Funeral Home, Inc.

WHITE PLAINS

William Charles Kugler, of White Plains, NY passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. Devoted husband of the late Pat. Loving father of Maura Vasilescu (Bogdan), William (Alana), and Rory Kugler (Eyal Barnea) .. Cherished papa of Elizabeth, Eleanor, Liam, Patrick, Charlotte, Ronan, and Caroline. Arrangements entrusted to Mc Court and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. Farmingdale.