NYU Langone Continues Vaccine Rollout Despite State Shortage

The expectations for the much needed vaccine that will end the pandemic has fallen short for many due to the vaccine’s slower than predicted rollout as well as its changing qualifications on who can actually get vaccinated. And with an inadequate registration website, people are growing impatient.

“I, along with our residents, am frustrated with NY State’s online vaccine registration system, which has been experiencing persistent crashes due to high demand from increased eligibility,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement last week.

“These failures are unacceptable and the state must resolve these issues immediately. We are vaccinating as many residents as possible, but can only administer vaccines once we receive them and supply is extremely limited. Nassau County is committed to getting a vaccine into the arm of every eligible resident and we will continue to push the state for more doses and a system that works consistently.”

Forging forward, NYU Langone is just one of many local hospitals who are vaccinating local residents and staff, and are wasting no time in contacting eligible candidates.

“We are notifying each NYU Langone Health patient individually by email and text based on their eligibility and our available supply,” a hospital spokesperson said. “We ask that our patients do not call their NYU Langone provider about the COVID-19 vaccine at this time as patients cannot schedule a vaccination until they are notified. We encourage patients to visit the NYU Langone Health website as well for information regarding how the vaccine is being distributed. It’s important to note that our infrastructure is set to handle thousands of vaccinations per day with the intent to vaccinate as many eligible staff and patients as possible in accordance with current New York State guidelines. That said, while the patient criteria has expanded, the vaccine supply has not and it is putting extraordinary strain on our patients who want the vaccine, but cannot get it.”

Because of the limited vaccine supply, when asked when the hospital could expect to get more doses, the spokesperson said that it is decided by the state and not the hospital.

“Through the use of ongoing education, we are strongly encouraging our employees to get vaccinated, but it is not mandatory at this time,” the spokesperson added.

And on a somewhat positive note, the spokesperson added that COVID-19 patients who are currently admitted to the hospital is approximately 30 percent of what the hospital had at its height in the spring.

Additionally, the Mineola Union Free School District is continuing to do its part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in its buildings and community. Mineola is the first district to partner with NYU Langone in an effort to get the whole staff vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, more than 540 district employees have signed up to receive a vaccine, totaling 90 percent of the staff. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Nagler received his on Thursday, Jan. 14.

“I am extremely thankful to NYU Langone for arranging to get our entire staff vaccinated so quickly, it will allow us to return to some type of normalcy faster than we anticipated,” Dr. Nagler said.

For more information and to see if you’re eligible for the vaccine, visit www.nyulangone.org.