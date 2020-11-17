North Shore Animal League America’s Curriculum Receives Grant

North Shore Animal League America’s (NSALA) Mutt-i-grees Curriculum recently accepted a 2020 grant from the Scranton, PA-based Robert H. Spitz Foundation to augment their humane education program.

The 2020 grant in the amount of $15,000 is the fourth grant the foundation has bestowed upon Animal League America (for a total donation of $77,500) towards the Mutt-i-grees social and emotional learning platform and the organization’s ongoing, animal welfare work.

“This continued support by the Robert H. Spitz foundation for North Shore Animal League America’s rescue and education endeavors is greatly appreciated as we continue to fulfill our no-kill mission to rescue, nurture, adopt and educate,” NSALA said.

This year’s grant will help enhance digital resources available to educators through the program’s website, muttigrees.org. The Mutt-i-grees Curriculum was developed in collaboration with Yale University School of the 21st Century. The program bridges humane education with social emotional learning. Now in its tenth year, some 5,000 educational settings across the country and in Canada have utilized this innovative resource to build kindness by focusing on the plight of homeless animals. North Shore Animal League America’s no-kill mission resonates among educators, parents and students while the Mutt-i-grees Curriculum cultivates the next generation of animal adopters, advocates and influencers.

“This grant will allow us to reach even more educators by providing online materials that can be accessed anywhere and used for in-person, remote and hybrid learning environments,” Jayne Vitale, Director of Education and Youth Programs for North Shore Animal League America, said. “We appreciate that the Robert H. Spitz Foundation shares our vision to expand humane education.”

For more information about North Shore Animal League America’s Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum, visit www.muttigrees.org.

—North Shore Animal League America