North Hempstead’s Clark Botanic Garden Donation To Local Food Pantry

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board are proud to announce that Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson recently donated 35 pounds of cucumbers grown at the garden to the local food pantry at St. Mary’s Church in Roslyn. The food pantry serves over 50 families daily.

“We are so appreciative of our entire Town workforce, including our staff at Clark Botanic Garden,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “We hope our donation to St. Mary’s Church will assist in helping out families in need.”

Clark Botanic Garden also has a new “HOPE” garden welcoming visitors to Clark. Clark Botanic Garden is open to the public daily during the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks and to maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from each other when on the grounds.

