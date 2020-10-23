North Hempstead to Host Week-Long Halloween Celebration

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced that the Town will be hosting several Halloween themed events for the month of October including a Not-So-Spooky Walk Halloween stroll through Clark Botanic Garden, pumpkin painting, trick or treat event, and outdoor drive-in movie. Visitors to any of the events will be required to wear a mask when on the grounds and not in their vehicles. The Town will be strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines at all times.

“We are thrilled to be able to put together this week-long Halloween celebration for our residents,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “Families are invited to join us for some fun this fall, while still being safe and adhering to social distancing guidelines,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “We hope that these exciting Halloween activities bring some joy to our residents during these unusual times.”

On Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the 12-acre park at Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson will be transformed into a spooky Halloween experience for Not-So-Spooky Walk. Visitors who embark on the Halloween walk will be treated to vampires, ghouls and other creatures. Not-So-Spooky Walk is appropriate for guests of all ages. 50 visitors at a time will be allowed to explore the grounds. Additionally, the Town will be offering free pumpkins to visitors while supplies last.

Children and their parents are invited for a pumpkin painting event at Clark Botanic Garden on Wednesday, October 28 at 4 p.m. The outdoor event is limited to 20 children to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Registration is required.

Join the Town at North Hempstead Beach Park on Friday, October 30 at 4 p.m. for a special Trick or Treat event. Families will have the opportunity to visit different tables to trick or treat and receive candy goodies. A parent or guardian must remain with their child at all times. Entrance to the event will be staggered in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Following the Trick or Treat event a Drive-in Movie screening of Hotel Transylvania will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration for both events is required. Please visit northhempsteadny.gov/Halloween or call 311 to register.

All events are free and open to all North Hempstead residents. The Town is encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable/canned foods to the events as part of North Hempstead’s donation drive.

There will be no food available for purchase at the movie screening. However, residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Restroom facilities will be available for all events.

For more information, please call 311 or 516-869-6311.