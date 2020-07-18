North Hempstead Reopens Pools

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the town board announced that the town pool facilities are now open at Manorhaven Beach Park, Martin “Bunky” Reid and Whitney Pond Park. They will be open to all town residents only, and the town will be waiving all pool fees for the summer.

The pools will be open daily for two sessions: from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The pool facility will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to sanitize the facility.

High traffic areas will also be cleaned frequently throughout the day. Upon exiting, attendees will not be allowed to reenter. All exits are final. No guest passes or guest entry will be allowed. The pools at Clinton G. Martin Park, Michael J. Tully Park, and Harbor Hills will be opening at a later date.

Social distancing guidelines for the pools will be in effect, which will require residents to wear masks when not in the pool, maintain social distancing guidelines, and stay six feet apart while waiting on line in the facility and while on the pool deck.

Locker rooms and showering facilities will have a reduced capacity and visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For children attending pool sessions with a caretaker other than a parent or legal guardian, the caretaker and the child’s parent or legal guardian must appear together upon their first pool visit to obtain a caretaker identification card for subsequent visits.

Youth between the ages of 13 to 17 can register and will be provided with a residency card that will allow for expedited entry for future pool visits. Initial proof of residency for youth memberships will be required.

Adults will be required to provide proof of residency with a driver’s license or other photo identification upon each visit. Last year’s membership cards will also be accepted.

Food will be allowed in designated areas only.

The town is also seeking lifeguards and attendants at its aquatic facilities. Call 311 or 516-869-6311 or email parks@northhempsteadny.gov for more information.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead