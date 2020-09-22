North Hempstead Host September Concerts and Drive-in Movie

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced the upcoming “Concerts by Candlelight” and drive-in movie schedule for September.

Concerts by Candlelight

During the month of September, the Town will also host the “Concerts by Candlelight” series at various parks throughout North Hempstead. Locations will include: Whitney Pond Park, North Hempstead Beach Park, and Clark Botanic Garden. Upcoming dates include:

Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. – Decadia (80s and Beyond) at North Hempstead Beach Park

For the Concerts by Candlelight series, residents will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis and limited to the first 50 individuals. To aid with social distancing guidelines, residents will be asked to stay within their designated seating circle which will all be six feet apart.

Drive-in Movie

Join the Town for the next drive-in movie at North Hempstead Beach Park:

Saturday, September 26 at 7:45 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984) – North Hempstead Beach Park

Cars will be admitted beginning at 6:45 p.m. and the movies will start at 7:45 p.m. Residents must register their cars in advance by visiting http://www.NorthHempsteadNY.gov/drive-in NorthHempsteadNY.gov/drive-in or by calling 311. Registration is open to residents even if they have registered and attended a Town drive-in movie before.

While all the events are FREE, the Town is encouraging attendees to bring non-perishable/canned foods to each concert as part of North Hempstead’s donation drive.

There will be no food available for purchase at these events. However, residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Restroom facilities will be available.

For more information, please call 516-869-6311.