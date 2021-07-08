North Hempstead Highlights New Improvements At Gerry Pond Park

Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilmember Veronica Lurvey and the town board are proud to highlight a variety of new improvements for Gerry Pond Park in Roslyn. Improvements to the park focused on water quality enhancements and dredging, along with beautification of the park.

“These improvements ensure the longevity of Gerry Pond Park and make it a destination that visitors can enjoy for many years to come,” Bosworth said. “Not only do these upgrades enhance the beauty of our park, but they help our environment as well—a win-win. This Park is a true gem, and I am so pleased with the work that has been done to further accentuate its charm.”

“While some of these improvements might not be noticeable to the human eye, they will go a long way in helping our parks and wildlife,” Lurvey said. “Gerry Pond was even featured by Newsday as one of the Island’s most picturesque picnic spots. We hope residents will come and see all of these improvements for themselves and enjoy all Gerry Pond Park has to offer.”

Other improvements included:

· Invasive species of plants were removed and re-vegetated.

· Dredging and aquatic sand removal for the upper and lower pond.

· Improvements to the stream channel and stream bank plantings

· Storm water drainage improvements: new wetland treatment pond, repair and reconstruction of existing drainage structures, new storm drain piping and sediment structures

· Repairs to the lower parking lot

· Site grading and sediment & erosion control

· Beautification of the landscape including planting of native plant and pollinator gardens

These improvements were part of the Town’s efforts to make Gerry Pond Park a destination to visit in North Hempstead. In 2018, the Town unveiled a new plaza and historical marker in the park for the Mackay Horse Statue.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead