No Stopping Roslyn’s Youth

Whether it is on the court or in the classroom, Roslyn students are advancing and succeeding at every turn.

National Merit Semifinalists

The following Roslyn High School students have been named as semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program: Cole Goodman, Jacob T. Gross, Cayden Shen, Chloe Tseng, Lucas Weisser, Stephanie Yeh, Hanh Youn, Aasiya Zaidi, and Jacob Zwerling.

This distinction was earned by scoring among the highest in the state on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The students are among 16,000 nationwide to be named semifinalists, representing less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States and include the highest-scoring entrants in each state. These scholastically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarship awards. Finalists will be announced in February 2024, with the National Merit Scholars to be named later in the spring.

“Congratulations to our exceptional students for their remarkable achievement in reaching the semi-finals of the National Merit Scholarship competition,” said Roslyn High School Principal Dr. Scott Andrews. “Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to academic excellence exemplifies the limitless potential within each of you.”

Over 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2024. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 840 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 160 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located. In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for Finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.

Lipari Hall of Fame Induction

This Thursday, Sept. 28, Roslyn native Emily Lipari will be inducted into the Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Crest Hollow County Club.

The Hall of Fame, according to officials, is organized “as a means of recognizing, preserving, and promoting the heritage of interscholastic sports in Nassau County. Many individuals have made extraordinary contributions and have had superb accomplishments in high school sports. The Nassau County High School Athletics Hall of Fame honors the contributions and accomplishments of these individuals who are worthy of countywide recognition.”

The Hall of Fame will recognize the runner who “dominated New York State and Long Island distance running at Roslyn. Won multiple county, state, and national titles. Set a slew of school, county, and state records. A once-in-a-lifetime athlete. Ran for Villanova where she was 11-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion.”

The country club is at 8325 Jericho Turnpike. Call 516-362-2120. For more information and tickets, go to www.sectionviii.org.

Top 100 Honors For Roslyn Athletes

Roslyn High School students Ava Voynovich and Justin Sherman have both earned a spot on Newsday’s Top 100 soccer players for 2023. Voynovich, a junior goalkeeper, made 101 saves and was credited with three shutouts as a sophomore.

Sherman, a senior centerback, had four goals and seven assists as a centerback and led a defense that gave up only 12 goals last season. Coach Juan Mejia called him “one of the best centerbacks” in Nassau and lauded his “outstanding passing range.”

—Additional press releases submitted by the Roslyn School District