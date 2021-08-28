New York City Man Arrested For Drugs In East Hills

The Nassau County Police Department Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a man at 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 14 in East Hills.

According to police, at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers on patrol observed a 2015 black colored Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows traveling southbound on Glen Cove Road at the intersection of Harbor Hill Road. Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and interviewed the operator of the vehicle, observing that the driver appeared confused and nervous as a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Subsequent to the investigation and a consent search of the vehicle, the driver, 31-year-old Marcos J. Bravo was taken into custody without incident. Inside the vehicle on the floorboard and rear driver and passenger side seats, officers recovered substances believed to be concentrated cannabis, brown-colored mushrooms believed to be psilocybin, a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a white-brownish substance believed to be crack cocaine; all of which were individually packaged for distribution.

Bravo is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis. He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Aug. 15.